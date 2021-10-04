CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Power restored for all customers in Salt Lake County

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Power has been restored for all Rocky Mountain Power customers in Salt Lake County after more than 20,000 customers lost power on Sunday afternoon. The outage, which was first reported just before 3:30 p.m., affected about 22,455 customers in the Metro-Jordan Valley area, the company tweeted. Rocky Mountain Power said the outages are impacting customers in Cottonwood Heights, Murray, Holladay and Millcreek.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

