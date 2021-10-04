CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

A Boreal Exclusive - Introducing North Shore Health's New Director of Nursing

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Cook County and North Shore Health! You moved here from Colorado. How long have you been here? What drew you to Cook County?. My wife, Linda, and I bought Devil Track Lake Cabins in 2019. We ran across the cabins by accident and fell in love with the area. We had never been to MN until then. This is our 3rd summer running the cabins. Normally, I help open and close the cabins but would return to CO to work while Linda ran them during the summer. We hated being apart for such a long period of time so every year we explored moving here full-time. We were blessed this year, and I was able to find a position at North Shore Health. I am excited to be a part of this wonderful community.

