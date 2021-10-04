This week in Congress: When will defense appropriations arrive?

Congress has a lot on its hands in the next few days. So much so, that Rep. Debbie Dingle (D-Mich.) called it the "week from hell." So, what's in store? Lawmakers are facing three upcoming deadlines — first, they're trying to avoid a government shutdown by Thursday, then they'll try to figure out some way to raise the debt limit before the U.S. defaults in a few weeks, and, finally, Democrats are trying to pass the dual-track bipartisan infrastructure and $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bills. The last deadline was of their own creation, and it's already been pushed back from Monday to Thursday.

