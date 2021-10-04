CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week in Congress: When will defense appropriations arrive?

By Leo Shane III
Army Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Congress passed a short-term budget to avoid a government shutdown, the focus on Capitol Hill turns to when a long-term budget deal might be reached. On Thursday, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. and chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s panel on defense, said that he expects the initial version of the fiscal 2022 Defense Department funding plan to be released around Oct. 15. That could jump start work on the budget, which has to be finished by Dec. 3.

