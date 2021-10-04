CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, TX

Caldwell native, Olympian Phillip Jungman returns home, challenges students to ‘aim high’

By Alex Miller
Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaldwell native Phillip Jungman returned to his hometown this weekend to share his experiences competing for the United States at this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Jungman, 26 and a 2013 graduate of Caldwell High School, challenged an auditorium full of students to “aim high” during an assembly Friday afternoon while sharing how he became an Olympian for Team USA’s International Skeet Shooting team and stories from Tokyo.

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

 

