Caldwell native, Olympian Phillip Jungman returns home, challenges students to ‘aim high’
Caldwell native Phillip Jungman returned to his hometown this weekend to share his experiences competing for the United States at this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Jungman, 26 and a 2013 graduate of Caldwell High School, challenged an auditorium full of students to “aim high” during an assembly Friday afternoon while sharing how he became an Olympian for Team USA’s International Skeet Shooting team and stories from Tokyo.theeagle.com
