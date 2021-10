In the first of a series based on an interview with President Donald Trump, RealClearPolitics’ Tom Bevan describes the ex-prez’s surprising success among Hispanic voters. In 2016, Republicans — desperate to improve on Mitt Romney’s poor showing with this group four years earlier — were “shocked” (as were liberals) at Trump’s “harsh language on illegal immigrants” during the campaign. Yet he nonetheless “won a higher percentage of the Hispanic vote than Romney” that year. And in 2020, per Pew Research Center, he snagged another 10 percentage points from this group. Trump says Hispanics “knew better” that the border was important. “They don’t want people coming in taking their jobs, taking their house.” How can the GOP hold on to those gains? Quips 45: “Hold on to Donald Trump.”

