Young Auditorium kicks off ‘fabulous’ season

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra came to perform at the Young Auditorium Saturday, Oct. 2 to kick off the show season for Whitewater. Due to the weather, the orchestra was moved inside and the performance was put on the Young Auditorium live stream. Coming from the state of Louisiana and settling in Savannah, Georgia on the day of hurricane Katrina, The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra has travelled around the country playing their soulful, jazz music and entertaining their audiences.