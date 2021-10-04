CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitewater, WI

Young Auditorium kicks off ‘fabulous’ season

By Peyton Rollins
royalpurplenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fabulous Equinox Orchestra came to perform at the Young Auditorium Saturday, Oct. 2 to kick off the show season for Whitewater. Due to the weather, the orchestra was moved inside and the performance was put on the Young Auditorium live stream. Coming from the state of Louisiana and settling in Savannah, Georgia on the day of hurricane Katrina, The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra has travelled around the country playing their soulful, jazz music and entertaining their audiences.

royalpurplenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitewater, WI
Whitewater, WI
Entertainment
City
Savannah, GA
City
Friendship, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Mercer
Person
Jeremy Davis
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy