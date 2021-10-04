Jacqueline Ruyle Claims First Grand Prix Win Aboard San Chano In $30,000 Nutrena® Grand Prix

Wellington, FL – Oct. 3, 2021 – The final day of the ESP Summer Series saw contestants compete for the grand prize in the $10,000 Bainbridge Companies 1.40m Open Stake. Following the first round of riding, the highlight class of the ESP Rita & Irish Flynn Memorial saw seven pairs advance to the jump-off, designed by Héctor Loyola (PUR). Of the seven pairs, Diego Vivero (ECU) and his own Flipper Lady led the pack as the quickest of only three combinations that finished the class with no faults.

