Jacqueline Ruyle Claims First Grand Prix Win Aboard San Chano In $30,000 Nutrena® Grand Prix
Mill Spring, NC – October 3, 2021 – A summer filled with hard work paid off for Jacqueline Ruyle (Houston, TX) and San Chano as they galloped to their very first Grand Prix title in the $30,000 Nutrena® Grand Prix at Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort (TIEC) with a time of 41.252 seconds. Following in second place was Adam Sklansky (Irondale, AL) aboard Hakini, the 2012 Dutch Warmblood mare (Numero Uno x Montreal) owned by Ellen Walker, with a time of 43.744 seconds. Wrapping up w third place honors was Phoebe Lang (Petaluma, CA) along with DSP Cool Hill, the 2010 German Sport Horse gelding (Corlensky G x Al Cantino) owned by Zeitgeist Equestrian, with a time of 44.277 seconds.www.theplaidhorse.com
