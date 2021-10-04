CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

The Market by Junk in the Trunk returns Oct. 15 for holiday season

By Experience AZ
azbigmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team behind Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market is excited to announce that their pop-up storefront, The Market by Junk in the Trunk, will be returning to Scottsdale Quarter for the holiday season. The Market by Junk in the Trunk will open October 15 and run through December 24, 2021. Featuring a collection of local shops, handmade goods, and vintage curators, The Market by Junk in the Trunk will be creatively curated with holiday shopping in mind.

