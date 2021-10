Brian Flores has some big problems on his hands. And no Tua Tagovailoa to blame it all on. There is no boogeyman. No excuses. And myriad reasons for concern. The Dolphins managed to squeak one out in Foxborough in Week 1, but have dropped three straight and seem to be regressing by the week. It's beginning to look like yet another year of a severe disconnect between the coaching staff and front office, with the constant churn of discarding key free agents and draft picks a year after landing them leading to a fairly brutal on-field product right now, and one of the toughest watches in the NFL. Their three first-round selections from 2020 are providing no dividends right now -- and major questions can be asked about whether they will ascend to the heights expected of such picks -- and you have to wonder if Flores' notoriously fickle relationships with his offensive coordinators will lead to further upheaval in that regard.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO