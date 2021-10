October 7, 2021 – Samuel Parot (CHI) and Koblenz van de Vinusakker collected top honors in Thursday’s $37,000 Horseware Ireland Welcome Stake CSI 2* during Tryon Fall 3 at Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort (TIEC), stopping the jump-off timers in 40.766 seconds. Paul O’Shea (IRL) and Imerald van’t Voorhof, the 2008 Belgian Warmblood gelding (Emerald x Bacardi Orange De Muze) owned in partnership with Imerald Partners LLC and Tequestrian Farms LLC, earned reserve on a time of 40.921 seconds, while third place also went to Ireland: David O’Brien piloted El Balou OLD, the 2012 Oldenburg stallion (Eldorado VD Zeshoek x Balou Due Rouet) owned by Chansonette Farm LLC, to a 41.008-second clear jump-off performance.

