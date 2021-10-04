CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Band Jumps Into Action Following Crash In Squirrel Hill Tunnel

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local band, Royce, attempted to save the life of a man in a crash in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. KDKA's Jessica Guay has the inspiring story.

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Post-Journal

Van Overturns Following Crash Downtown

Injuries were reported in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Main and West Fourth streets in Jamestown involving a van and sport utility vehicle. The van rolled onto its passenger side after the crash and also appeared to have struck a vehicle parked alongside West Fourth Street. At least two people were moved to Alstar ambulances at the scene, though the severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately known. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department also responded Tuesday. Both streets were briefly closed to traffic.
JAMESTOWN, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Dies In Minivan Crash On Knox Road In Perry Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman died after she crashed her minivan in Armstrong County. According to the coroner, 34-year-old Alisha Diets lost control of her van on Knox Road in Perry Township. The coroner also said that Diets was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, causing her to be thrown from the van.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
cbslocal.com

Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit By Port Authority Bus Driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says a pedestrian was injured after being hit by a bus driver. Officials say the crash happened Friday at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street around 9:30 p.m. in downtown Pittsburgh. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with a cut...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Multiple Injuries Reported In Babcock Boulevard Crash

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Multiple people were injured when a jeep went off the road on Friday night and crashed into a telephone pole. The crash happened along Babcock Boulevard in Pine Township, just outside of North Park. An Allegheny County spokesperson says there were “multiple injuries.”. The section of...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wydaily.com

Local Man Dies in Saturday Crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY — The Virginia State Police (VSP) has released information that a local man died in a Saturday (Oct. 2) crash in Albemarle County. At 5:19 p.m., VSP reported to a single-vehicle crash eastbound on Interstate 64 (I-64) near mile marker 116. Robert B. Waldram, Jr., 57, of Williamsburg...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Dies After Riding Mower Crash In Armstrong County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after crashing his riding lawnmower in Armstrong County. It happened Wednesday morning near Freeport Road in South Buffalo Township. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka) First responders went there to find the mower overturned in a ditch. KDKA was told the man hit a tree stump, lost control of his mower and didn’t survive the crash.
Chico Enterprise-Record

Motorcyclist dies following Sunday crash

CHICO — A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a sedan Sunday afternoon. The Chico Police Department said in a press release the wreck happened around 3:43 p.m. when dispatch for the department began receiving numerous 9-1-1 calls regarding a “vehicle versus motorcycle” at Eighth and Main streets in downtown Chico.
CHICO, CA
CBS Chicago

Cyclist Dies After Being Hit By Car In Park Ridge

PARK RIDGE (CBS) — A 30-year-old man riding his bike was killed after he was hit by a driver late Thursday night in Park Ridge. A person driving a Dodge Charger struck the cyclist, Timothy Hackett of Park Ridge, at Touhy Avenue and Northwest Highway at 11:27 p.m.. Police said preliminary reports indicate that the person in the Charger was traveling eastbound on Touhy, entering the intersection, when the car stuck Hackett, who was riding northbound through the intersection. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver remained on scene and has cooperated with the police. The accident remains under investigation, and no citations have been issued at this time.
PARK RIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman In Critical Condition After Fiery Crash In Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Brighton Park Thursday morning. Police said the woman, around the age of 21 or 22 years old, was the passenger in a vehicle that hit two parked cars, flipped over and caught fire. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. No further details were available at this time. This is a developing story.   
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Fire Units at Scene of Structure Fire on Bancroft Avenue

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland are at the scene of an exterior fire that had spread to an apartment building on Bancroft Avenue Thursday afternoon. The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted about the fire burning on the 5600 block of Bancroft Avenue near the Fairfax neighborhood at around 3:48 p.m. Firefighters said the exterior fire had spread to the two-story apartment building. 5600 block Bancroft- Outside fire with extension to a 2-story apartment building. #oakland #oaklandfire pic.twitter.com/pJoJHpEpIO — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) October 7, 2021 While there has yet to be an update on what happened with the fire, a subsequent tweet noted that firefighter got water on the blaze in under a minute. 5600 block Bancroft Ave.Water on the fire in less than 50 seconds💦🔥“WE SERVE TO SAVE”Great job Engine 18! #youroaklandfirefighters #oaklandsbravest #workingfire#oaklandfire#oakland pic.twitter.com/8rkjbiuyxs — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) October 8, 2021 So far, there was no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.
OAKLAND, CA
cbslocal.com

Galt Home Damaged In Raging Fire; Cause Under Investigation

GALT (CBS13) — Firefighters rushed in to stop a ranging house fire from spreading in Galt over the weekend. Scene of the fire. (Credit: Cosumnes River Fire Department) " data-medium-file="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=225" data-large-file="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=420" loading="lazy" class=" wp-image-718700" src="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=420" alt="" width="357" height="476" srcset="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg 720w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=113,150 113w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=225,300 225w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=640,853 640w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=480,640 480w" sizes="(max-width: 357px) 100vw, 357px"> Aftermath of the fire. (Credit: Cosumnes River Fire Department)
GALT, CA
CBS Philly

At Least 1 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving 2 Tractor-Trailers On Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least one person was injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-76, early Friday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the Schuylkill Expressway around 6:15 a.m. The accident involved two tractor-trailers and four vehicles. The crash slowed down traffic between Spring Garden and Girard Avenue, with delays stretching to the Vine. All lanes have since reopened. Emergency crews took one person to the hospital. No word on their condition.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

One Person Remains In Critical Condition After Massive Fire At Auto Repair Shop In Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that one person was critically injured following a massive fire at an auto repair shop in Rosedale. Crews were dispatched to the 7300 block of Philadelphia Road just before 4 p.m. On the scene, units reported seeing heavy smoke and fire. The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview. He remains in critical condition at this time. The cause remains under investigation. Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook  download the app.
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Boston

2 Boston Police, 1 Child Officers Hurt After School Bus And Cruiser Collide

BOSTON (CBS) — Two Boston Police officers were hurt after a school bus and police cruiser collided Friday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Dorchester Street and Old Colony Avenue in South Boston just before 1 p.m. The officers have non-life-threatening injuries but were taken to a hospital for evaluation. One student was on board the school bus at the time of the crash. Boston Schools said a parent was called for the child and arrived on scene before they were transported by EMS. A school bus and a Boston police cruiser collided in South Boston midday on Friday (WBZ-TV) Boston Police responded to the scene to investigate.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Weld County School Bus Crashes Into SUV In Johnstown

(CBS4) – A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided on Thursday morning in Weld County. It happened at the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 19 just east of Johnstown just after 7 a.m. (credit: CBS) No students were seriously hurt, but the drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital. Another school bus came to the crash scene and took students to Milliken Middle School. Milliken Middle School is part of the Weld RE5J School District. Johnstown police are investigating the cause of the crash.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police investigating after several businesses vandalized in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after several businesses were vandalized in the Squirrel Hill business district. “Disheartening, any small business owner knows you put so much time not just when you are working, but outside of it into it. So coming in after a long day and seeing that is just disheartening,” said Stephen Trush who owns Above and Beyond Personal Wellness.
PITTSBURGH, PA

