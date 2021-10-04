Local Band Jumps Into Action Following Crash In Squirrel Hill Tunnel

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland are at the scene of an exterior fire that had spread to an apartment building on Bancroft Avenue Thursday afternoon. The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted about the fire burning on the 5600 block of Bancroft Avenue near the Fairfax neighborhood at around 3:48 p.m. Firefighters said the exterior fire had spread to the two-story apartment building. 5600 block Bancroft- Outside fire with extension to a 2-story apartment building. #oakland #oaklandfire pic.twitter.com/pJoJHpEpIO — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) October 7, 2021 While there has yet to be an update on what happened with the fire, a subsequent tweet noted that firefighter got water on the blaze in under a minute. 5600 block Bancroft Ave.Water on the fire in less than 50 seconds💦🔥“WE SERVE TO SAVE”Great job Engine 18! #youroaklandfirefighters #oaklandsbravest #workingfire#oaklandfire#oakland pic.twitter.com/8rkjbiuyxs — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) October 8, 2021 So far, there was no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

