Vikings vs Browns - CTP’s: The Final Score
The Vikings are 1-2 coming off their first win. Will they get their second one today? Nope! From the crowd in US Bank Stadium and improving play by the Minnesota Vikings, they will attempt to defeat the even better team of the Cleveland Browns. Nope! With Dalvin Cook looking to play, even first-rounder Christian Darrisaw seeing snaps on Special Teams, the Vikes will test themselves against a very good Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield led team. Can the O-line improve some more keeping Kirk Cousins clean and opening high holes in the running game? Nope!
