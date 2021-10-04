Vikings vs Browns - CTP’s: The Final Score

The Vikings are 0-2 going into today. Their backs are against the wall and the winning needs to start! They did just that. Mike Zimmer led his team out for the home opener. US Bank Stadium was loud and rocking’! The SKOL Chant rained down, and I wonder if we heard chants for Odin, like from the Purple of old? Kirk Cousins continued his good, downright outstanding, play. Did the defense feast? No, but they did make adjustments that kept Seattle from scoring in the second half. All this as the Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Seattle Seahawks. These games count, and we’re live at the last whistle. The Final Score crew and you the fans will discuss it here!

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO