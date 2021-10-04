CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 Pro 120Hz ProMotion display takes scrolling speed into account

By Ewdison Then
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDNiw_0cGDzunN00

The majority of today’s high-end smartphones boast 120Hz or at least 90Hz refresh rates, especially now that Apple has joined the fray. People often praise how such a feature makes the experience feel smoother and more responsive, but faster refresh rates don’t come without its price. In addition to the literal cost of a more expensive component, there’s also the inevitable impact on battery life. There are various strategies to mitigate that, but Apple’s novel technique on the iPhone 13 Pro’s ProMotion display might be the move innovative of them all.

Screens with faster refresh rates often make things look buttery smooth, especially when it comes to games, animation, and even scrolling social media feeds. That does mean, however, that the screen has to refresh 90 to 120 times per second, which naturally means consuming more power in the process. That’s why most phones and tablets implement dynamic or variable refresh rates so that the frequency changes depending on the app being used.

The iPhone 13 Pro uses the same strategy, but Apple has apparently added another factor when determining what refresh rate to use. According to Inc’s report, iOS also measures the speed of your finger when touching the screen and adjusts the refresh rate as needed. That means that if the content on the screen is stationary, the ProMotion display can go as low as 10Hz. Scrolling at a fast speed, on the other hand, can kick things up to 120Hz.

This additional variable definitely sounds like a smarter approach compared to just having buckets based on the type of app in use. This could be part of Apple’s strategy to keep the iPhone 13 Pro’s battery life on almost the same level as iPhones without ProMotion screens. Considering battery life is still a major issue for iPhone users, that’s a pretty big gamble for the company.

Still, it’s definitely an ingenious strategy and one that will hopefully make its way to other ProMotion displays, especially those expected for the base iPhone 14 models next year. Now that the cat is out of the bag, it might only be a matter of time before other phone makers like Samsung adopt a similar technology for their own flagships.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

The Best USB Headsets for Taking Calls and Video Conferencing While Working from Home

Working from home has its upsides, but there is one aspect that can be infuriating: noise. Whether it’s your kids asking for something, roommates being loud, or simply ambient noise from the street, there always seems to be some intrusive sound that interferes with work. This makes video calls and conferencing with co-workers downright difficult. And besides the annoyance, interfering noise can also come off as unprofessional. Luckily, there’s an easy fix: a great headset. We’ve found that plug-and-play USB headsets make a great companion for any stay-at-home worker, allowing you to make calls and conference without noise interference. Plug-and-play USB headsets...
ELECTRONICS
gamepolar.com

120Hz ProMotion Know-how on iPhone 13 Professional, iPhone 13 Professional Max Does Not Work With Third-Celebration Apps

One of the important adjustments Apple launched to the iPhone 13 Professional and iPhone 13 Professional Max was a 120Hz ProMotion show, an improve not out there on final yr’s ‘Professional’ fashions. Sadly, some third-party apps can’t benefit from this characteristic. Developer Report That in Many Instances, Animations Are Restricted...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphones#Iphone Users#Inc#Ios#Promotion
newsbrig.com

iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz display limits some third-party app animations to 60Hz

With this year’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, Apple finally brought its ProMotion display technology from the iPad Pro over to some of its phones. The feature allows the new high-end iPhones to refresh screen content up to 120 times per second, thereby creating a much smoother interface experience. The effect is most noticeable when scrolling, but almost every aspect of a UI can benefit from a higher refresh rate.
CELL PHONES
ithinkdiff.com

Third-party apps cannot use 120Hz ProMotion on iPhone 13, Apple is working on a fix

It turned out that third-party app animations cannot take advantage of the new iPhone 13 Pro ProMotion displays that allow for adaptive refresh rates from 10Hz to 120Hz, while Apple’s own apps have no such limitations. Third-party apps can scroll and perform full-screen transitions at 120Hz but the animations in these apps dial the refresh rate down to 60Hz, which does not provide the best user experience.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max aren't rendering all apps in 120Hz

The iPhone 13 lineup officially went on sale on Friday September 24. As pre-order arrive to their customers' doorsteps or Apple Stores in most markets, folks have noticed that the ProMotion feature isn't working consistently. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max both feature Apple's ProMotion displays, meaning they...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 price and...
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

How to Disable and Enable 120Hz Refresh Rate on iPhone 13 Pro Models

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have finally arrived after resting in the rumor mill for a while. The new flagships boast a plethora of new additions and one of the most prominent is a 120Hz ProMotion display. The new display technology will allow users to navigate the interface smoothly and it will also play a major role when it comes to mobile gaming. However, one of the major drawbacks of a higher refresh display is reduced battery life. Apple says that it is dynamically varying the screen's refresh based on the content. Nonetheless, you can always disable the 120Hz refresh rate on iPhone 13 Pro models if it is not working out for you.
CELL PHONES
gamerevolution.com

How to turn off iPhone 13 120Hz ProMotion

A few of the new iPhone 13 models support 120Hz refresh rates in a feature Apple calls ProMotion. This variable refresh rate can result in a smoother, more responsive feeling when using the phone. However, you might find that buttery feeling a little odd, or perhaps you’re worried about battery usage. Fear not, for there’s an easy way to turn off the 120Hz refresh rate.
CELL PHONES
ithinkdiff.com

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra speed test shows Apple is still ahead

In the latest customary iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra speed, the latest flagships from Apple and Samsung have been put through their paces to see which one performs faster when using popular apps and switching between them. These challenges put to test the real-world impact of the processing power and memory management in these devices.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max gets Best Smartphone Display Award from DisplayMate

Apple recently launched its latest iPhone 13 series smartphones in several different markets globally. The phone has already become quite popular and the shipment dates have not been pushed to late October. The reason for the popularity of the new iPhone models is the top-notch offering, not just for the...
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

Xiaomi Civi announced with 120Hz display and ultra-slim design for just $400

Last week, Xiaomi published its first teaser for the “Xiaomi Civi“, ahead of its announcement. Well, while many of us were sleeping, the Civi was unveiled and it’s quite an impressive device. The Civi replaces Xiaomi’s previous Mi CC lineup of devices, but instead of announcing multiple options, there’s only...
TECHNOLOGY
Tidbits

iPhone upgrade promotions

I just placed the order to upgrade my old iPhone 6+ to a new 13 mini. In doing so, I saw a Verizon promotion that may interest others. In exchange for upgrading to an unlimited data plan, Verizon is going to give me a $350 trade-in value on my old 6+ (paid over 24 months, even thought I’m paying the full price up front for the new phone.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy