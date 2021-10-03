CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court to start consequential new term

NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court justices will take up some of the most divisive issues in America when they start their term on Monday, deciding cases on abortion, gun rights and religion.Oct. 3, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

A major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

By Eric Ruben, Southern Methodist University The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such […] The post A major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seattle Times

Supreme Court justices make a surprising proposal in torture case

WASHINGTON — Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the Supreme Court on Wednesday found itself struggling to address two issues stemming from that period: torture and government secrecy. Before the justices were done for the day, the proceedings had taken a surprising turn. The basic question for the justices...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Stocks owned by Supreme Court justices tilt the scales of justice

In recent years, the United States has experienced an unprecedented number of financial conflicts of interest in its executive and legislative branches. Thanks to recent reporting by The Wall Street Journal, we now know how bad financial conflicts of interest are in the federal judiciary. According to the newspaper’s report, 131 federal judges broke the law by participating in 685 cases in which they had a financial interest, chiefly because of their holdings in individual stocks. This is a violation of the disqualification statute for United States judges prohibiting them from deciding cases in which they have a financial interest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion
Washington Post

A troubling poll reinforces why Supreme Court justices are targeting critics

As The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes wrote in recent days, the Supreme Court is embarking on “what could be an extraordinarily controversial term.” Key cases on religious rights, gun control, race and especially abortion rights await the court’s new 6-to-3 conservative majority, with the potential for major changes in store for our country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Seattle Times

How your rights will change now that the Supreme Court’s conservatives have free rein

This Supreme Court term, which began Monday, is the culmination of five decades of efforts by conservatives to seize control of the court. It started when Richard Nixon ran for president in 1968 by campaigning against the liberal Warren Court and promising to fill the bench with strict constructionists. It continued with Ronald Reagan openly seeking to move the courts far to the right. And it concluded with Donald Trump picking three of the most conservative judges in the country for the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Supreme Court begins new term under political microscope

The U.S. Supreme Court is holding in-person oral arguments for the first time since March 2020. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss how justices are trying to repair the court's reputation and the key cases coming this term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Supreme Court won’t hear challenge over D.C. voting rights

The Supreme Court announced Monday it won’t hear a case challenging the District of Columbia’s voting rights and representation in Congress. The case, Castanon v. United States of America, was brought by a group of D.C. residents challenging their lack of voting representation in Congress. They argued that it is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WUSA9

A look at high court's top cases in new term starting Monday

WASHINGTON — Abortion, guns and religion top the Supreme Court's new term. A case from Mississippi presents a direct challenge to the court's major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion nationwide. A case from New York could expand gun rights in the United States and involves the right to carry a firearm in public. Parents in Maine are suing over the state’s exclusion of religious schools from a tuition program for families living in towns that don’t have public schools.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

NBC News

211K+
Followers
30K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy