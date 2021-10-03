CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disagreements over infrastructure bill cause further delays

NBC News
Cover picture for the articleDemocrats remain divided over the details of the infrastructure bill, but the White House said on Sunday they’re not working under an artificial deadline.Oct. 3, 2021.

krcu.org

Why The Debt Limit Is Looming Over The Infrastructure Bill And Social Policy Package

The four-month-long stalemate over the fate of two big bills in Congress continues. Progressives refuse to budge on infrastructure until there’s movement on a social policy package. But Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin say the $3.5 trillion price tag is a nonstarter. And with a razor-thin majority in the Senate, Democrats have little room for error.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Sinema slams Democratic leaders over failure to hold vote on infrastructure bill

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema slammed Democratic Party leadership for the House’s “inexcusable” failure to hold a vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan public works bill on Friday. “The failure of the U.S. House to hold a vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is inexcusable, and deeply disappointing for communities across our country,” Sinema (D-Ariz.) said in a statement on Saturday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Psaki defends White House scramble over infrastructure and reconciliation bills

The White House insisted President Joe Biden was still in control of congressional Democrats as intraparty squabbling threatens the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal and the $3.5 trillion partisan social welfare and climate-focused reconciliation bill. "This is how democracy works," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. "I know...
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Tells Biden He Won't Deal On Debt Again After Chuck Schumer's 'Tantrum'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), in a surprisingly thin-skinned reaction, fired off an angry letter Friday to President Joe Biden, warning him that he won’t deal again on the debt ceiling because of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s “childish” “tantrum” that “poisoned the well.”. Eleven Senate Republicans voted Thursday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

