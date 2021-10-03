CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Authorities work to slow major California oil spill

NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are working to slow the spread of a major oil spill from a pipeline off the Orange County coast of California. It’s currently dumping 126,000 gallons into the Pacific and spans 13 square miles.Oct. 3, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California oil spill investigation widens as officials look for cause of pipeline rupture

Investigators are looking at shipping activity going back a year to help determine what caused the recent Southern California oil spill, officials said Friday. The pipeline that transports oil from platforms off Huntington Beach to the Port of Long Beach shows signs of an aged anchor strike and damage that's been present for so long, there's marine growth present, said Capt. Jason Neubauer, chairman of the Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

California prison guard died after reporting corruption

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A California prison guard killed himself after reporting corruption and harassment to authorities and cooperating with attorneys suing the state, a newspaper reported Wednesday. Sgt. Kevin Steele, 56, wrote memos to top prison officials early this year in which he said fellow correctional officers in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Orange County, CA
Business
Orange County, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Pacific
SFGate

This sign on the California I-5 has puzzled SF and LA drivers for years. Where did it come from?

On I-5 is a drab stretch of highway, mostly lined by farmland and occasionally broken up with signs condemning California's water use policy. But one innocuous sign near Bakersfield has long inspired curiosity, befuddlement and hundreds of online dispatches from travelers passing. The sign, just outside the oil derrick town of Lost Hills, reads “Tom McCleod slept here” in an austere sans-serif font. It raises the question asked again and again by drivers: Who is Tom McCleod?
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
protocol.com

Newsom signs California's Silenced No More Act into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Silenced No More Act into law Thursday, making California the first state in the country to prohibit non-disclosure agreements that bar employees from talking about instances of illegal harassment and discrimination. The bill, which was authored by state Sen. Connie Leyva, was inspired and co-sponsored by former Pinterest employee Ifeoma Ozoma.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Possible PG&E Power Shutoffs May Impact 18 Counties By Monday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than a dozen counties may be impacted by potential public safety power shutoffs early next week as the forecast shows for heightened fire risk, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. After some much-needed wet weather hit Northern California and the Sierra overnight and into Friday, high winds and dry conditions are expected in several areas across the state. PG&E said 18 counties are at the elevated level—the first step of three steps of PG&E’s PSPS potential. Of those 18 counties, those in and around the Sacramento region include Yolo, Solano, Placer, Yuba, Stanislaus, Colusa and Butte counties. The utility’s 7-day PSPS forecast shows all 18 counties listed at the elevated level for both Monday and Tuesday. The utility says the timing and scope of the potential shutoffs will be determined this weekend. This story will be updated through the weekend as new information becomes available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Drowning of nine US marines blamed on Covid burnout

An investigation into the deaths of eight US marines and a navy corpsman who died in the sinking of an Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) in 2020 were reportedly blighted by Covid burnout as well as miscommunications, according to reports. The investigation, which was commissioned by the US marine corps and released on Wednesday, found several issues with command structures, vehicle maintenance and false assumptions before the sinking of the 26-ton AAV on 30 July 2020.During a training drill off San Diego, California, the situation unfolded after the AAV took off from the USS Somerset and water started to fill the...
MILITARY
NBC News

NBC News

211K+
Followers
30K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy