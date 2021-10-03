Authorities work to slow major California oil spill

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than a dozen counties may be impacted by potential public safety power shutoffs early next week as the forecast shows for heightened fire risk, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. After some much-needed wet weather hit Northern California and the Sierra overnight and into Friday, high winds and dry conditions are expected in several areas across the state. PG&E said 18 counties are at the elevated level—the first step of three steps of PG&E’s PSPS potential. Of those 18 counties, those in and around the Sacramento region include Yolo, Solano, Placer, Yuba, Stanislaus, Colusa and Butte counties. The utility’s 7-day PSPS forecast shows all 18 counties listed at the elevated level for both Monday and Tuesday. The utility says the timing and scope of the potential shutoffs will be determined this weekend. This story will be updated through the weekend as new information becomes available.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO