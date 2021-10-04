CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luther, OK

Rural Luther Asked to Subscribe for Fire Protection

By dawnshelton
lutherregister.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Luther is asking residents who live outside of town, but within the Luther Fire District, to voluntarily subscribe to a service for $250 annually. The Town mailed 900 letters to households that live outside of the town limits recently describing the town board’s decision, in August 2021, to establish the subscription and ask for memberships. The fire district extends for almost 50 miles, according to the letter, and covers area outside of the town limits that is in unincorporated Oklahoma County.

www.lutherregister.news

