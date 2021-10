KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): Shares in KPJ Healthcare Bhd fell as much as 6.6% to RM1.13 in early trade on Monday as investors reacted to news that Johor Corp (JCorp) and US private equity firm TPG Capital are proposing to take the healthcare group private in an exercise that values it at up to RM5.4 billion. The stock was among the top losers on Bursa Malaysia.