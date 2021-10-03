CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil Steadies Ahead of OPEC+ Producers Meeting on Supply Policy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady at the open ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Monday to discuss production policy amid a rapidly tightening market. Futures in New York traded near $76 a barrel after capping a sixth weekly gain on Friday. The alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, may have to consider raising output in November by more than its planned 400,000 barrels a day, according to some industry consultants and traders. OPEC’s own modeling is showing demand will outstrip supply over the next two months.

