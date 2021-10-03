Aimless Dockers and ageing Eagles look to crucial AFL trade season

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe immediate future of both West Coast and Fremantle could depend on the next eight days, and how the clubs attack the AFL trade period. For the Eagles, it is a chance to bolster a squad they believe is still in the premiership window, while the Dockers need to weigh up how to extract the most value from Carlton for the soon-to-be-departed Adam Cerra.

