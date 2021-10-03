Aimless Dockers and ageing Eagles look to crucial AFL trade season

My first three articles for Eagles Nation were sort of a combination of a recap of the previous game and a preview of the next one. I could do the same thing again as we approach Week 5, when the Eagles head to North Carolina to face the Panthers, but I feel like I am running out of things to say about this team as we watch them get annihilated week after week. The defense is awful (again), the offensive line is hurt (again), the play calling is nonsensical (again), and the quarterback is inconsistent and probably just not very good (again – though I do think his performance against the Chiefs was mostly encouraging). This team is making it tough for me to preview games considering the likelihood of them getting beat convincingly rises by the week, and their next three games (@Panthers, Buccaneers, @Raiders), are all longshots for a victory (in my view), so it almost feels like a fruitless activity for me.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO