Ballston Spa, NY

Elderly New York State Man Accused of Trying to Pop Police Tires

By Hopkins
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 5 days ago
You'd think someone of this age would have grown out of this by now? When you think of someone who's 80 years old, you might imagine a person who's hopefully happily retired, as they work on projects around the house or spending time with their grandkids. Maybe a fun game of Bingo? Well, maybe not this particular guy. An elderly man from the state could be facing a number of charges after officials say he recently attempted to destroy police property.

