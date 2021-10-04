Elderly New York State Man Accused of Trying to Pop Police Tires

Traveling across the Hudson River for anything seems like a chore no matter what side you live on. I've lived in New York for about 6 years now. When I first moved to this state I lived in Troy which is considered the Capital Region. One thing I love and miss about living there was that you were pretty much no more than about 45 minutes from any major city in the area. Cities like Kingston, Albany, Troy and Saratoga all ran north and south and were fairly easy to get to.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO