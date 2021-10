It’s never ideal for a team (the Texas Rangers) to play the role of spoiler during any given season. But when that’s the case, it’s best to make the most of it. And as the Texas Rangers approach their first 100-loss season since 1973, being the team who can potentially spoil the playoff hopes of a contending team is just an added bonus to the opportunities that many young players have received in the late goings of 2021.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO