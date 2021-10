It’s the time of year when ghosts, monsters and assorted ghoulies come out to play. Here are four places to visit that’ll get you in the spirit of the Halloween season. After a year without the popular Brooklyn Spooky Nights extravaganza, the town’s Parks & Recreation Department is swooping in with its new “Feargrounds” experience on Oct. 15-16 at the Brooklyn Fairgrounds. Your $10 ticket gets you admission to two haunted houses and a bonfire area where nightly entertainers will perform. Scaredy-cats can opt for a $5 bonfire-only ticket or check out the food vendors. The fairground, 15 Fairgrounds Road, opens at 5 p.m. and guided house tours kick-off at 6 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.brooklynct.org/parks-recreation-department/pages/fall-winter-special-events-2021.

BROOKLYN, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO