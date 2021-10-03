Yoga and Breath to Increase Quality of Life

Yoga has been around for more than 5,000 years and has been helping people to increase and create a healthy lifestyle. In yoga, we call the breath “prana,” which means life force energy. What better way to increase our quality of life than by generating life force energy! That is exactly what we are doing while practicing yoga with our geriatric and/or disabled populations. When we focus on the breath, we are also enhancing our thought process by generating blood flow and oxygen to the brain and all parts of the body.