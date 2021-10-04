CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look back at Week 6

prepskc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Five From Friday our weekly feature that highlights some of the best quotes, notes, stats and performances of the games Friday night. “We think that no one in the state can run the ball on us and we continue to prove that every week. We came out there and put four in the box on the goal line and said run the ball, see what happens.” – Liberty North’s Eric Henkel after the Eagles 42-3 win over Park Hill holding the Trojans to just 22 total yards rushing.

prepskc.com

Comments / 0

prepskc.com

Get out the vote for Week 7

Again this season PrepsKC is partnering with BeYOUnion.com to find the best games and the best fans during the regular season. Each of the first 10 weeks six games will be selected as candidates for the BeYOUnion.com Game of the Week. Fans will be asked to vote for their game as the Game of the Week. Each week the teams in the winning game each receiving $250 for their program courtesy of BeYOUnion.com.
FOOTBALL
prepskc.com

Third and long: Ryan Edwards 10/6

It’s about to get crazy. This season, like every season, is flying by. It seems like yesterday I was at Raytown watching four teams show off what they have. Fast forward to today, we have three weeks left in the regular season on the Missouri side and I’m left asking this question — who are the teams to beat?
FOOTBALL
jetnation.com

Week 3 Preview; Wilson Looking to Bounce Back as Jets Head to Denver

As the 0-2 New York Jets head to Denver to take on the Denver Broncos, all eyes will be on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Coming off of a nightmare performance in which the young signal caller threw four interceptions, will the Jets work to get him to take what the defense gives him instead of trying to do to much? That remains to be seen, but here are the key matchups heading in to week 3.
NFL
illinoisnewsnow.com

Lincoln Trail Conference Week Six Blog – A and W Titans Look to Bounce Back Against Knoxville

The A & W Titans were flustered last Friday night as a very good A-Town Tornados squad rolled up the Titans 34 to 12. The Titans do not get much time to rest unfortunately as they move from one undefeated team to another formidable and undefeated team as they travel to Knoxville on Friday night. The Blue Bullets are 5 and 0 following a walloping of Ridgewood last Saturday, 48 to 8.
FOOTBALL
smokingmusket.com

The Sober Mid-Week Stats Review: Taking a look at the numbers behind West Virginia’s heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma

Since West Virginia joined the Big 12 conference in 2012, Oklahoma football has been the measuring stick for success. After Saturday’s loss in Norman, the Mountaineers are now 0-9 in conference play versus the Sooners. Some years the games have been close, like in 2012 with Geno Smith and Tavon Austin (49-50 loss) or 2018 with Will Grier (56-59 loss), but most years the Sooners punch early and often, putting the game away in the first half. While the result was no different, this team fought and showed that they have the ability to beat anyone in this league.
OKLAHOMA STATE
prepskc.com

A No. 1 takes a fall

1. Derby (4-0) def. Class 5A Hutchinson (2-3), 55-4 2. Blue Valley Northwest (5-0) def. Class 5A Blue Valley Southwest (2-3), 55-8 3. Blue Valley North (3-2) lost to No. 4 Blue Valley (4-1), 45-23 4. Blue Valley (4-1) def. No. 3 Blue Valley North (3-2), 45-23 5. Manhattan (4-0)...
SPORTS
prepskc.com

Kansas Roundup Week 6

Three third-quarter touchdowns claimed the lead for good and the host Jaguars claimed their first win over St. Thomas Aquinas since 2013 on Thursday night. Blue Valley West quarterback Jack Schneider scored two of those third quarter touchdowns as he led all rushers with 94 yards. His 176 yards through the air was also a game high.
FOOTBALL
prepskc.com

HOF Coach Profile: BS South's Buddy Young 10/3

Coach Young began his career in 1977 as an assistant on, GKCFCA Hall of Fame Inductee, Fred Merrill’s staff at Blue Springs. In 1984 he moved down the road to Grain Valley where they won two conference championships in his four years at the helm. Coach Young then led North Kansas City until 1994 earning another conference championship in 1988. It would be his final high school coaching stop at Blue Springs South that would bring an undefeated season to an end in a state runner-up finish in 1995. Coach Young has also been an active member of the GKCFCA serving on the Board of Directors and a tenure as a Past President.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
prepskc.com

Good week for ranked teams

Week 6 Results for all ranked teams in Missouri Media Rankings. 1. CBC (5-1) def. Class 5A No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (2-3), 42-7 3. Joplin (6-0) def. Class 5 Republic (3-3), 45-14 4. Lee's Summit North (6-0) def. Blue Springs (1-5), 35-0 5. DeSmet (4-2) def. Class 3 Roosevelt...
SPORTS
Newington Town Crier

Refreshed, recharged CCSU take bye week to look inward

Last weekend was a much needed bye week for Central Connecticut State University football. After getting blanked in a lopsided event against University of Miami 69-0, the Blue Devils (1-3) took some time off, getting Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to take a break and look inward for answers on the team’s struggles so far this season.
CONNECTICUT STATE
prepskc.com

Lee's Summit rolls over St. Joseph Central

When Central football lined up against Suburban Red Conference foe Lee’s Summit Friday night, the Indians were hoping to cap off the school’s week of homecoming festivities with a victory. Those hopes were squandered, and the Tigers left Noyes Field with a 56-14 win. “It was disappointing,” Central coach Regi...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
prepskc.com

Smithville blanks Raytown

With contributions from across the roster, the visiting Warriors left little doubt to support their claim to the No. 1 spot in the Class 4 Missouri Media Rankings, shutting out Class 5 No. 6 Raytown 34-0. The Warriors (7-0) got touchdown completions from two different passers, a pair of field...
FOOTBALL
prepskc.com

East's Smith back on sideline after death in the family

For football coaches, showing up for work is mandatory. Anyone involved in teaching the game at any level knows, a team can't get better if the person in charge is available to oversee meetings, practices or weight and speed training. Missing a game is a different story altogether. For only...
FOOTBALL
prepskc.com

Chiefs honor Spring Hill, Center

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Coach of the Week honors. The awards go to Center Coach Bryan DeLong (Missouri) and Spring Hill Coach Jason Feeback (Kansas). As a result of this honor, both schools will receive a $500 player health and safety grant from the Hunt Family Foundation. Additionally, both coaches will be presented congratulatory footballs autographed by Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and a certificate recognizing their selection. Both coaches are now qualified for the Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award, which will be voted on later this fall. The Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award is selected by a panel comprised of the Missouri and Kansas Boards from the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wdrb.com

LOUISVILLE GAME WEEK | Satterfield looks back, looks ahead, sets the tone for Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since a three-alarm first half stumble against Ole Miss in the season opener, the Louisville football team has steadied itself admirably. It took care of business against Eastern Kentucky. It upset Central Florida at home. And last week, it dominated Florida State in the first half before holding on for a 31-23 win. Now sitting at 3-1, the Cardinals will travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to face arguably the hottest team in the ACC.
LOUISVILLE, KY

