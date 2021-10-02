This is Why Your Hair Is SO Dry, According to These Pros
"Why is my hair so dry?" That is one of the top 5 questions I get asked by curly hair clients. And when I tell you there are about 100 different reasons your hair feels like tumbleweed blowing through The Sahara Desert, please believe it can be complex and simple all at the same time. There is a root system when it comes to dry hair... genetics, diet, medication, vitamin deficiencies, hair products, environment.... Dry hair may start off as one thing and grow into a conglomeration of many. It is like the domino effect; one thing leads to another and finally you end up shedding uncontrollably. Let's discuss some of the reasons for dry hair.www.naturallycurly.com
