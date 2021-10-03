CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Another Person Shot in the Franklin Feild Projects Overnight

By Live Boston
liveboston617.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, October 2 at approximately 20:42 hours, officers from District B-3responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Westview Way in the Franklin Field Projects of Dorchester. The ShotSpotter had indicated multiple rounds discharged in two separate activations. Upon arrival, officers were not able to locate a victim, but did locate numerous shell casings. Detectives were called in to process the scene.

liveboston617.org

Comments / 0

Related
liveboston617.org

Man Shot Dead After 25 Rounds Dumped into His Car on Walk Hill Street Overnight

At about 22:54 hours on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, Officers assigned to District B3 (Dorchester/Mattapan) responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Walk Hill Street for over 25 rounds in two locations. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside of a blue motor vehicle on Walk Hill Street. Officers Immediately began to render aid while requesting EMS their location. Boston EMS quickly arrived and declared that the man was in traumatic cardiac arrest.
BOSTON, MA
Middletown Press

Police: 1 person shot in series of overnight Bridgeport carjackings

BRIDGEPORT — A person was shot during one of three carjackings that occurred early Friday in the city, police said. Units first responded to Bridgeport Hospital shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand, police said. Officers spoke with the victim, who said he was robbed of his 2009 green Hyundai Elantra near the intersection of Helen Street and Barnum Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Two men shot in Hartford overnight in separate incidents

HARTFORD — Two men in their 30s were shot in separate incidents overnight, according to the Hartford Police Department. Officers were alerted to the shootings via their gunshot detection system. The first shooting occurred around 11 p.m. near the Lyceum conference center on Lawrence Street, police said. Once officers arrived...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Franklin Field#Boston#Another Person Shot#Shotspotter#Ntt
13News Now

Child shot in Hampton overnight, expected to live

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for answers after someone shot a boy near North King Street. Officials said someone called first responders for help around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers got to the first block of Tudor Court, they found a 16-year-old who had been shot.
HAMPTON, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Woman shot multiple times in Winston-Salem overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem overnight left one woman hurt. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a home on North Jackson Avenue in reference to a shooting. Police said a 34-year-old woman was inside the home had been shot multiple times after...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Daily Press

Man shot overnight in Hampton; has critical injuries, police say

An overnight shooting early Saturday in Hampton left one man with critical injuries, police said. Investigators arrived at the intersection of Floyd Thompson Boulevard and Research Drive at 4:26 a.m., where the shooting happened, according to a tweet from Hampton police. The man had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but as of Saturday ...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Man shot, another stabbed in overnight crimes in New Orleans, police say

A man was shot on Interstate 10 East at Franklin Avenue Sunday at about 3:30 a.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department. The man was riding on the interstate when a car pulled up to him on the passenger side and started shooting, police said. The man was hit twice and drove himself to an area hospital, according to the NOPD.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
First Coast News

Man found shot to death in car on Westside overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on the Westside early Monday morning. JSO officers were called to the 8400 block of Devoe Street at 12:17 a.m. for reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man inside of a vehicle, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
liveboston617.org

10 Round ShotSpotter Overnight on Magnolia Street

At approximately 22:42 hours Saturday night, Boston Police Officers assigned to District B-2 responded to 242 Magnolia Street, in Dorchester for a ShotSpotter activation. Officers located no victims or suspects in the immediate area on arrival and began to investigate. A total of 10 rounds were reported by the ShotSpotter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Middletown Press

Police: Two shot overnight in Bridgeport's Hollow neighborhood

BRIDGEPORT — Two people were injured during a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in The Hollow, a city official said. Both are expected to survive. Around 12:45 a.m., authorities received multiple calls for a person shot in the 300th block of Catherine Street, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
liveboston617.org

C-11 Units Respond to Call For Shots Fired Overnight

At approximately 21:33 hours Saturday night, Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 responded to Jerome Street and Everett Ave, in Dorchester for reports of shots fired. Officers located no victims or suspects in the immediate area on arrival and began to investigate. A single spent shell casing was located in the area however no ballistic damage or other evidence was located.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wbaltv.com

16-year-old fatally shot overnight in southwest Baltimore

A 16-year-old was found dead in southwest Baltimore Wednesday night, police say. Baltimore police said patrol officers were dispatched just before 11:30 p.m. to the 700 block of North Edgewood Street to investigate a reported shooting. Responding officers located a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics were summoned and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
9&10 News

Trooper, Another Person Shot During Stop in Niles

NILES, Mich. (AP) — A struggle between a state trooper and a vehicle passenger led to a shooting that injured both during a traffic stop in southwestern Michigan, authorities said Thursday. The shooting occurred Wednesday night in Niles in Berrien County. After arresting a driver for a suspended license, the...
NILES, MI
WGN TV

Police: 2 men shot dead overnight in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. — Police in Hammond are investigating a shooting overnight that left two men dead. Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 3:30 this morning in the 700 block of Locust Street. Authorities found one male victim in a vehicle with a bullet wound to his head. Police said a second man was found lying in a yard nearby with multiple gunshot wounds.
HAMMOND, IN
okcfox.com

Overnight OKC shooting leaves one dead, another injured

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were shot last night in SW Oklahoma City, leaving one of them dead. The shooting occurred near Western and SW 59th. Oklahoma City police say the victims, whose names have not yet been released to the public, were at their apartment when an unknown suspect arrived. The two victims let the suspect in and the suspect began arguing with the them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KMOV

Man dies after being shot in East St. Louis overnight

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in East St. Louis overnight. The Illinois State Police Department reports that agents found an injured 38-year-old man after responding a call for “shots fired” around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Missouri Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
ILLINOIS STATE
14news.com

Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a person was shot on the southeast side of Evansville early Wednesday morning. We are told police got a call for shots fired just before 2:30 a.m. They were called to the area of Marshall Avenue near Highway 41. Police say while they were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One shot overnight in Orange Mound, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Fire officials said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. at 3026 Park Avenue. The victim was rushed to Regional One. No information has been released on their condition. No suspect information was...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy