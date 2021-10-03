Another Person Shot in the Franklin Feild Projects Overnight
Saturday, October 2 at approximately 20:42 hours, officers from District B-3responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Westview Way in the Franklin Field Projects of Dorchester. The ShotSpotter had indicated multiple rounds discharged in two separate activations. Upon arrival, officers were not able to locate a victim, but did locate numerous shell casings. Detectives were called in to process the scene.liveboston617.org
