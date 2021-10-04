CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 2 Turnaround

By TennesseeTitansFan08
Music City Miracles
 5 days ago

*I wrote this back in week 2 after the Titans game in Seattle. Forgot to post. It feels meaningless to post this after today’s game but nevertheless I’m putting this up. This past Sunday the Titans surprised a lot of people myself included by going to Seattle and beating the Seahawks. It was a great comeback win for the team, considering they were down by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Last week the Titans didn’t have anything to show for when the Cardinals came into town and annihilated us last week which left many of us wondering how this week was going to go. I didn’t really give us a shot to win but if they at least made the game competitive it would’ve been enough for me to see that we are still a good football team. I wrote last week how great football teams bounce back after losses and this week the Titans did just that. It was phenomenal to see the resiliency of this team.

www.musiccitymiracles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Falcons Make 6 Roster Moves Ahead of London Trip: NFL Tracker

The season is here, but the Atlanta Falcons are continuing to update and upgrade their roster. Keep track of all the moves. ... OCT 5: MOVES TO LONDON The Falcons on Wednesday engineered a handful of moves, per NFL sources, signing Dustin Colquitt and Mike Pennel to the active roster, also signbig Elliott Fry and Shawn Williams to the practice squad, and placing Isaiah Oliver and Cam Nizialek on IR.
NFL
Music City Miracles

Titans fall completely flat, lose to Jets in OT

What appeared to be a layup on the schedule turned into a nightmare for the Tennessee Titans. A trip north to face the 0-3 Jets went south quickly — all of the warning signs were there after just a quarter of play. Three field goals and multiple missed opportunities highlighted...
NFL
Music City Miracles

Next Gen Stats captures Titans’ pass protection woes

The Titans played an awful game up front in Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was under constant duress and began looking shocked and afraid in the pocket. It’s tough to blame him, given the results. Tannehill was sacked an astounding seven times and was hit on plenty more occasions. Every single offensive lineman played a role in this epic failure. Tannehill has now been sacked a league-high 17 times through four weeks. If this keeps up, Tannehill won’t make it through the season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Brown
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Amani Hooker
Person
Tyler Lockett
Music City Miracles

Three Year Superbowl Window

*I wrote this back when the Titans traded for Julio Jones but forgot to post this up. This piece won't age well but for what it’s worth I’m going to post this up. The Titans traded for Julio Jones back in June. With this trade it tells me that the Titans view themselves in a super bowl window right now and they are hopeful that Jones is the missing piece. Considering how well the Titans played last year without Jones, we the fans can only imagine what the offense will look like with Jones in the line-up.
NFL
Music City Miracles

Titans Fall Flat For The How Many TIme?

Why am I not surprised by Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The only thing I’m surprised about was how right I was going into the game. I’m sure if not every Titans fan then most Titans fan had a feeling that this would be a trap game for the Titans and that some way they were going to fumble this loss to the winless Jets. We all knew going into this game that so many things could go wrong and that is exactly how things went.
NFL
Music City Miracles

Titans OLB Harold Landry leads NFL in pressures after four games

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry has been extremely consistent when rushing the passer this season, and has the statistics to back it up. Pro Football Focus, who rounds up (24.5 becomes 25), actually has Landry credited with 25 pressures this season (as opposed to the 23 pictured above), 10 of which came against the gimpy Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Titans#Cardinals
Music City Miracles

What are the odds? Titans vs. Jaguars

What happens when you roll out an arena league level receiving core and have an inability to pass block? You get beat by the New York Jets, apparently. The Titans were embarrassed last week, getting beat by what was perhaps the worst team in the league. Tennessee left points on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy