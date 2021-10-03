CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

What’s old is new again: Justices back at court for new term

By Share
MyNorthwest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court returned to the courtroom Monday for the start of a momentous new term, after a nearly 19-month absence because of the coronavirus pandemic. Abortion, guns and religion all are on the agenda for a court with a rightward tilt, including three justices appointed by...

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

A major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

By Eric Ruben, Southern Methodist University The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such […] The post A major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Why it matters that Supreme Court justices can look each other in the eye again

Supreme Court justices are talking to each other again. For the first time since March 2020, they held oral arguments in person this week. As the justices sat elbow-to-elbow on the elevated bench, shed of the telephonic constraints, their interactions were more pointed, their hypothetical scenarios more vivid. Justices exchanged glances, gestured in support and grimaced in disagreement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Don't stand so close to us

Get tested. Wear a mask. Don't get too close. Not your typical court orders, but that was the word from the Supreme Court to lawyers and reporters who returned to the high court this week for the first in-person arguments in more than a year and a half.The justices are no longer hearing arguments by phone. But reminders that the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing were everywhere, from the absence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh after a positive coronavirus test to social distancing measures in the courtroom, although only Justice Sonia Sotomayor who has diabetes, wore a mask among the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX59

US appeals court lets Texas temporarily resume abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday night allowed Texas to temporarily resume banning most abortions, just one day after clinics across the state began rushing to serve patients again for the first time since early September. Abortion providers in Texas had been bracing for the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals to act […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
investing.com

Back in black: U.S. Supreme Court opens its momentous new term

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices took a step back toward normalcy on Monday on the first day of their new nine-month term as they conducted oral arguments in person for the first time in 19 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, holding a muted and polite session in a socially distanced courtroom.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WUSA9

A look at high court's top cases in new term starting Monday

WASHINGTON — Abortion, guns and religion top the Supreme Court's new term. A case from Mississippi presents a direct challenge to the court's major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion nationwide. A case from New York could expand gun rights in the United States and involves the right to carry a firearm in public. Parents in Maine are suing over the state’s exclusion of religious schools from a tuition program for families living in towns that don’t have public schools.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
Person
Antonin Scalia
arcamax.com

Editorial: Supreme Court's new term restarts credibility concerns

Long before the U.S. Supreme Court launched its new term Monday, it was clear that more than the usual lower court rulings would be on trial this term for several reasons. First, Americans are seeing the nine justices less and less like careful, impartial and independent interpreters of the law and more like political hacks. Don’t take our word for it: That’s what the latest Gallup polling numbers show. Public approval of the court is down to 40%, the lowest ever recorded by Gallup since it began asking the question in 2000. But second, the six-member conservative majority appears ready to do some serious rewriting of U.S. laws, beginning with women’s reproductive rights and likely extending to Second Amendment and religious rights, as well. Is anyone shocked by that? It’s what President Donald Trump promised with his appointments, and it’s what other leading Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have been counting on for years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTVQ

Justices return Monday for new term

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is beginning a momentous new term with a return to familiar surroundings, the mahogany and marble courtroom that the justices abandoned more than 18 months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. Abortion, guns and religion all are on the agenda for a court with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Justice#Justice Gorsuch#Justice Kavanaugh#Justice Sotomayor#Ap#The Supreme Court
AFP

Texas clinic resumes providing abortions after judge blocks law

A Texas clinic resumed providing abortions on Thursday to women who are more than six weeks pregnant after a federal judge temporarily blocked a state law restricting the procedure. Whole Woman's Health, which operates four abortion clinics in Texas, said on Twitter that in accordance with the judge's ruling it had resumed providing abortions to women more than six weeks pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
Deseret News

The faith-related cases to watch in the Supreme Court’s new term

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. When I first started tracking the Supreme Court’s religious liberty cases, it didn’t amount to much work. The justices typically heard just one such suit each term, which meant there was only one set of legal briefs, one day of oral arguments and one ruling for me to follow and cover.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wlsam.com

Supreme Court begins new term

The future of abortion rights, gun rights, and religion will be in the hands of the Supreme Court as they begin their new term. This comes after the court took an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Texas judge says abortions can resume, but future uncertain

Abortions in Texas can resume under a federal judge’s ruling late Wednesday, but for how long? A conservative federal appeals court, and ultimately the Supreme Court might take a more skeptical look at the Biden administration’s lawsuit over Texas’ six-week abortion ban.The state law prohibiting abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks, had been in effect for more than a month. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman temporarily blocked it, in a 113-page ruling that found the law violates a woman's right to an abortion.But the legal fight over the law at this point isn't focused...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy