For the first time since joining the Mountain West Conference in 2013, San Jose State volleyball is 3-0 in conference play. Bouncing back from a 2-1 deficit and blowout losses in the second and third sets, the Spartans (9-4 overall) rallied for a 3-2 away win at Boise State (12-3, 1-2 MW) in the first five-set match of the season Thursday. In Latahevai Lousi led with 18 kills, and Haylee Nelson had 17 kills and 16 digs in her fourth double-double of the season. Ryann Thomison set a new season record with 12 kills, and Sarah Smevog made a season high 24 kills, her third match with 20 or more digs this season. In her first career start, Alyssa Sugai had three kills, two blocks, and one dig.

