Roger Daltrey: ‘I Don’t See the Point’ of ‘Who’s Next’ 50th Tour
Roger Daltrey said there was no need for the Who to mark the 50th anniversary of classic album Who’s Next by performing it live or creating a box set. The band’s fifth LP was released in August 1971, but COVID restrictions made it impossible to schedule a tour during 2021. The first opportunity they'll have to mark the anniversary onstage is when they begin a trek in March 2022, Daltrey said — but he explained he had no interest in directly addressing their past.squatchrocks.com
