Roger Daltrey: ‘I Don’t See the Point’ of ‘Who’s Next’ 50th Tour

By Martin Kielty
 6 days ago
Roger Daltrey said there was no need for the Who to mark the 50th anniversary of classic album Who’s Next by performing it live or creating a box set. The band’s fifth LP was released in August 1971, but COVID restrictions made it impossible to schedule a tour during 2021. The first opportunity they'll have to mark the anniversary onstage is when they begin a trek in March 2022, Daltrey said — but he explained he had no interest in directly addressing their past.

squatchrocks.com

