Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes lost a tooth during the game at Brighton...the Brazilian is willing to put his body on the line and is a symbol of their new-found defensive strength

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again following a meeting with Brighton, Gabriel Magalhaes emerged from the Arsenal dressing room long after the final whistle and headed back on to the pitch to search one of the penalty areas for a missing tooth. The same happened, strangely, after Arsenal’s 2-0 home win against Brighton on...

Lewis Dunk
