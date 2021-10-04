CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Report Card: Rating a comprehensive Whitecaps performance against San Jose

By Eighty-Six Forever
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it was the Brian White show Saturday at BC Place, the rest of the Whitecaps turned in strong performances in a must-win match against San Jose. How good was the match? Read on for our player ratings and find out. Max Crepeau: 6.5. No heroics needed from Crepeau in...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
lafc.com

Player Availability Report | LAFC at San Jose Earthquakes 9/25/21

LAFC is on the road again for a clash against San Jose at 7:00pm PT (My13 KCOP, Estrella TV, 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera). Here is the Kaiser Permanente Player Availability Report for LAFC’s regular season match against the Quakes:. PLAYER AVAILABILITY REPORT. QUESTIONABLE:. F...
MLS
Sacramento Bee

Philadelphia Union visit the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play

Philadelphia Union (10-7-8) vs. New York Red Bulls (8-11-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +121, Philadelphia +225, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls play the Philadelphia Union in conference action. The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-4-1...
MLS
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Sharks Star Evander Kane Investigated For Allegedly Submitting Fake COVID Vaccination Card

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane is at the center of two investigations. The hockey star allegedly violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols and in doing so, may have broken a federal law. According to the publication Front Office Sports, the Sharks forward is being investigated for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the team. The violation is punishable in fines and potential jail time. Kane has had a rough summer. The league investigated and cleared him, after his estranged wife claimed he gambled on NHL games. New allegations made by the same woman allege Kane was sexually and physically abusive. Kane has not been in Sharks training camp while his problems continue to mount. KPIX reached out to a Sharks representative, but so far, the team has yet to comment.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitecaps#Report Card
The State

San Jose Earthquakes square off against the Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders FC (14-5-6) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (8-9-9) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +120, Seattle +223, Draw +253; over/under is 1.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes and the Seattle Sounders hit the field. The Earthquakes compiled an 8-9-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-2-5...
MLS
chatsports.com

What We Learned: Takeaways from Western Michigan’s 23-3 win against San Jose State

Not many Western Michigan fans believed their team would go into Michigan Stadium and knock off the Wolverines in Week 1. Even with that being the case, you couldn’t blame those same folks for scratching their heads, when that game followed a script that many other Broncos games have followed the past few years. The offense looks good at times, but the defense can’t get enough stops to keep WMU in the game.
MICHIGAN STATE
chatsports.com

Report Card: Rating Last Night’s Hard-Earned Draw in Houston

Road trips to Houston historically do not come easy for any MLS side, particularly for the Vancouver Whitecaps. Given the club’s recent record, registering just a single loss in their last fourteen matches, was it that unreasonable to think the Vancouver Whitecaps could have somehow grabbed all three points from the Houston Dynamo Wednesday night? As it turns out, it was, but without the ‘Caps leaving emptyhanded altogether.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders FC at San Jose Earthquakes: community player ratings form

Alright, I admit it: I missed the first half. And part of the second. But, in the little bit of soccer that I did see, those Sounders looked good! On short rest and on the road (yet again) they scored all four goals for a multi-goal win against a San Jose team that had won their previous two MLS matches and were 5-2-4 over their last 11. Cool!
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Houston Dynamo settle for draw against the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps

Following a disappointing midweek loss at Minnesota United FC, the Houston Dynamo hoped to rebound back at BBVA Stadium against the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps. Despite a strong showing in several metrics including possession and number of shots, the offense struggled to produce in the 0-0 draw. The defense did well to limit the Whitecaps who had 5 total shots with just 1 on target, but the offense looked out of sync and failed to get on the score sheet.
MLS
KGO

Brian White hat trick leads Vancouver Whitecaps over San Jose Earthquakes

Brian White scored three goals, and the Vancouver Whitecaps got an important win at home, 3-0 Saturday night over the San Jose Earthquakes in a matchup of two teams trying to climb into postseason contention in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. White could not be contained by the San Jose...
MLS
Santa Cruz Sentinel

What to know before San Jose State’s game against New Mexico State

Records: San Jose State (2-2, 1-0 Mountain West); New Mexico State (1-4, independent) Series history: San Jose State leads the series, 17-3. This is the first meeting since 2012, when both schools were members of the WAC. Storylines: The availability of San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel, who wore a...
SAN JOSE, CA
Fort Morgan Times

CSU football looks to overcome third-quarter woes against San Jose State

FORT COLLINS –– The Colorado State football team refuses to categorize its competitive defeat at Iowa as a moral victory. Nevertheless, following a contest in which CSU held a seven-point halftime edge against the nation’s then-No. 5 squad, the near-upset undeniably sparked encouragement inside coach Steve Addazio’s locker room. Hence,...
COLORADO STATE
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cowgirls fall to San Jose State

The University of Wyoming soccer team has made strides all season, but the Cowgirls’ road woes continued on Friday at San Jose State. UW dropped a 1-0 match at Spartan Soccer Complex, falling to 5-5-1 overall and 1-2-0 in Mountain West play on the season. SJSU improved to 5-6-0 overall and 2-1-0 in league action with the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
600 ESPN El Paso

Locomotive FC Need a Big Performance Tonight Against San Antonio

It has been a great season for El Paso Locomotive FC. The club enters tonight's match against San Antonio FC on top of the USL's Midwest Division with a comfortable seven point cushion over second place Colorado Springs. The Copa Tejas is on the line as well, and a win or a draw by El Paso will bring the cup home to the Sun City. However, the Locos have not been as dominant on the pitch over the last few months as they had been earlier this summer.
MLS
chatsports.com

Saturday Habs Headlines: The Canadiens-Hurricanes feud has a new chapter

The NHL CBA requires teams to play six preseason games.@Canes only played four. According to @frank_seravalli, there's thought that the only reason the NHL noticed was because they were told by @CanadiensMTL. Oh boy. Presented by @Fantrax pic.twitter.com/vDoUeO6WBa— DailyFaceoff.com Hockey (@DFOHockey) October 8, 2021. Our very own Jared Book shared...
NHL
chatsports.com

SB Nation Reacts: Which rookie QB do you want for this season?

One of this week’s national questions from SB Nation Reacts was — Which rookie QB do you want for this season?. I’m guessing that most Chicago Bears’ fans went with our guy, Justin Fields, but since this question went out to the Reacts’ voters of all 32 teams, Fields came in third at 16%.
NFL
chatsports.com

Could Jets trade Marcus Maye? Arrest among factors in team's decision

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Maye's days numbered? The lingering question in the aftermath of Marcus Maye's DUI-arrest revelation is, how will it impact his future with the Jets? Short answer: It moves him one step closer to the door.
NFL
chatsports.com

What We Want to Happen 10/9 and 10/10

With national teams at the forefront, most MLS teams are off this weekend. There are four MLS games though today and tomorrow. So here’s a look at those games and what Sporting KC want to happen in them. Miami at New York. What we want to happen: draw. Honestly this...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy