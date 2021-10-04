The Aftermath:

“The Hoosier Sound” is here for its weekly episode with Nithin Krishnan and Matt Lukens. If you want to catch the live stream, check out our YouTube page for each episode. It was the best of times, Micah McFadden got ejected, then it was the worst of times at Memorial Stadium on Saturday as Indiana dropped a 38-24 decision to No. 8 Cincinnati. Matt and Nithin dive into the hottest topics surrounding IUFB at the moment, such as how to change the targeting rule in college football, what’s going on with Michael Penix Jr., and one Hoosier in particular that needs to rise up. Is 8-5 a successful year for this IU team, given where expectations were at the start of the season?

