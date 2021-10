West Virginia has fallen to 2-2 after the loss to Oklahoma over the weekend. However, the performance during that game gave some analysts - and computer - a renewed look at the Mountaineers and their projections for the rest of the season. ESPN's Football Power Index actually increased WVU's chances of winning every single game for the rest of the year. Did the game have the same impact on the Mountaineers' postseason prospects? Here's a look at all the updated bowl projections for West Virginia heading into the fifth week of the season.

