Jets Thrill, Exhaust Nation With First Win Of The Season

By Patrick Redford
defector.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Wilson and Robert Saleh are winless no longer. The New York Jets wheezed their way across the finish line to beat the Titans in overtime, 27-24. Wilson proved that he wasn’t seeing Darnoldian specters, as the rookie quarterback had easily his best game as a pro. However, because these are still the Jets, they made their audience sit through almost an entire overtime period and a fittingly odd ending before locking down that victory.

