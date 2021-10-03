Jets Thrill, Exhaust Nation With First Win Of The Season

The Jets did just enough to break into the win column in Week 4, but Robert Saleh’s team is still a work in progress. New York made numerous mistakes and left plenty to be desired in certain areas in its win over the Titans. No victory in the NFL is ever picture perfect and some of the mistakes that popped up on film are easily correctable. Still, the Jets have plenty of growing to do if they want to sustain success this season.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO