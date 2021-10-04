NL Wild Card FAQ: Lineups, injuries, more

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – The Dodgers and Cardinals both made history at different points of the season, meaning the National League Wild Card Game promises to deliver in a big way. After winning the World Series in 2020, the Dodgers look to become the first team to repeat since the 1998-2000 Yankees. Los Angeles tied a franchise record with 106 wins and has won a franchise-record 15 consecutive games at Dodger Stadium.

www.mlb.com

FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
Yardbarker

3 Cardinals Who Must Step Up In NL Wild Card Game

The 2021 NL Wild Card Game is here, and we have a great matchup on our hands. The 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers are set to host the 90-win St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers are big-time favorites, but the Cardinals are arguably the hottest team in baseball. You can’t count St....
MLB
dodgersdigest.com

D-backs 7, Dodgers 1: Welcome to the NL Wild Card Game

—— Last time out, Clayton Kershaw certainly seemed back to normal after returning from injury. However, tonight he wasn’t as sharp, giving up a solo homer to Ketel Marte on his first pitch of the game and giving up another solo dong to Carson Kelly in the 2nd to put the Dodgers in an early hole.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

2021 NL Wild Card Game: Cardinals Name Adam Wainwright Starter

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt announced veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright will start the National League Wild Card Game against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants. With just three games to go, L.A. is likely to play in the Wild Card as they still trail San Francisco in...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers Injuries: Max Muncy ‘Very Unlikely’ To Play NL Wild Card Game Vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers at last appeared to be their closest to full health with the start of the postseason nearing, but the final weekend of the regular season saw Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy both leave games early due to injury. Clayton Kershaw came out of his start Friday night in the second inning and was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list due to left forearm discomfort. Manager Dave Roberts said the team is preparing to be without Kershaw for the rest of the year.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Looking good, Cardinals await Giants or Dodgers in NL wild-card game

There’s something about that uniform, and I’m not echoing Madison Bumgarner’s poignant take on the Giants on Thursday night. I’m talking about the St. Louis Cardinals, looming as a dangerous threat in the National League’s wild-card game Wednesday. It’s one of the great uniforms in sports, changing only in the...
MLB
chatsports.com

NL Wild Card 2021: Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds, Schedule and Prediction

It took the entire 162-game season to settle it, but the National League Wild Card matchup is finally locked in. The Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56) will host the St. Louis Cardinals (90-72) in a one-game playoff, with the winner going on to face the San Francisco Giants (107-55) in the National League Division Series.
MLB
MLB

Dodgers' fate sealed as NL Wild Card hosts

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers entered the last week of the regular season with hopes of winning a ninth consecutive National League West title. Their only path to accomplish that goal included them winning all six games against the Padres and Brewers. Los Angeles did just that, wrapping up a...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Projecting NL Wild Card lineup without Max Muncy

Never has a 106-win team in the history of baseball been so disappointed as the Los Angeles Dodgers have to be. They’re stuck in the NL Wild Card Game because of an unforeseen historic campaign from their chief rivals. They lost their ace for the past decade in Clayton Kershaw because of an elbow issue (not to mention the slow and steady decimation of their starting rotation since May). And in Game 162, in an attempt to maybe force a Game 163 against the San Francisco Giants for the NL West crown (they didn’t), Max Muncy suffered an injury and will be out “at least” through the NLDS.
MLB
fangraphs.com

Postseason Preview: The 2021 NL Wild Card Game

While it’s not the blood rivalry Yankees-Red Sox pairing of the AL Wild Card Game, the NL Wild Card matchup does not lack for story lines. The Dodgers are the reigning World Series winners, and despite tying the franchise record for wins (106), finishing with the majors’ best run differential (+269) and outperforming last year’s 43–17 juggernaut over their final 60 (45–15), they finished second to the upstart Giants by a single game, ending their eight-year run of NL West titles. They’re just the third 100-win team to wind up as a Wild Card, after the 2002 A’s (102 wins), who didn’t have to play a do-or-die game, and the 2018 Yankees (100 wins), who won theirs. That their season comes down to a single game despite their dominance over the long haul is either evidence that the current playoff format needs overhaul or that it’s perfect as is; you’re guaranteed to hear both points of view somewhere in the run-up to the game, and probably during and after as well.
MLB
WDBO

Wily veterans Wainwright, Scherzer meet in NL wild-card game

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two wily veterans on the mound in an elimination game. Adam Wainwright starting for the reinvigorated St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Scherzer, pitching as well as he ever has. “It's as fun as it gets, right?” Wainwright said, smiling. Indeed, though...
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

Best Bet for NL Wild Card Game

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. We've arrived at the NL Wild Card game, where the Los Angeles...
MLB
True Blue LA

A look at the Cardinals offense Max Scherzer will face in the NL wild card game

The 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers welcome the St Louis Cardinals to Dodger Stadium for the National League wild card game. The one-game, winner-take-all format requires teams to move fast and be extremely sharp right when first pitch time comes. The great tragedy or poetry, depending on which side you’re standing on, is that the current scenario doesn’t allow any room for error. The Dodgers get one game to do what it is expected out of them, and baseball can be a box of surprises.
MLB
pitcherlist.com

NL Wild Card Recap – Wednesday, 10/6

The Wild Card Game saw the Dodgers play the Cardinals in the playoffs for the first time since 2014, where the Cardinals beat the Dodgers in four in the NLDS. The Cardinals were able to win the series with the help of Jon Jay and Matt Carpenter at the plate and Jon Lackey and Lance Lynn on the mound.
MLB
MLB

7 things that make the SF-LA NLDS special

Rivalries are one of the many wonderful things about baseball; the energy and excitement behind the game’s most historic rivalries are unmatched. Those threads and memories can make an April 3 game between foes feel like it’s happening under the bright national-focused lights of October. What about when those head-to-head...
MLB

