‘The Walking Dead’: Seth Gilliam Breaks Down Gabriel’s Crisis of Faith

Pope (Ritchie Coster) and the Reapers take another soul on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 6, "On the Inside." After his baptism by fire in Episode 4, "Rendition," Daryl (Norman Reedus) is enlisted as part of The Chosen Ones: Pope's squad of soldiers turned mercenaries who took over Meridian and marked Maggie (Lauren Cohan) for death. The Reapers ambushed Maggie's group on the road, killing Roy (C. Thomas Howell) to start a slaughter that ended with the deaths of Maggie's Wardens: Cole (James Devoti), Duncan (Marcus Lewis), and Agatha (Laurie Fortier).
