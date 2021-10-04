Rain Chances Loom for Fall Festival Week

Another round of rainfall put a damper on our Thursday, especially for those of us along the Ohio. A slow-moving line of showers and thunderstorms generated heavy rainfall and strong winds at times gusting as high as 50 mph. Fortunately, the worst of that storm was relatively short-lived and the remainder of the evening should be a primarily dry one. After seeing temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s for many of us earlier this afternoon, the mercury will sit closer to 70° around 7PM before tumbling to 65° around 10 o'clock. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the Tri-State early Friday morning. While the latest model data does suggest that some of us may see some scattered rainfall again early tomorrow morning, the last day of the work week looks as though it will be quite pleasant.

MOUNT VERNON, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO