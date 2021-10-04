CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain Chances Loom for Fall Festival Week

By Anthony Copeland
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY: It will be a fantastic start to the workweek. The passage of our latest cold front will provide the return of northwest winds and drier conditions. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds through the day. Highs will reach into the upper-70s. A few clouds will stick around through the evening as temperatures cool into the low-60s after sunset.

Warm and windy weekend ahead with cold fronts and rain chances next week!

We’ve got an ever-changing forecast heading our way for the next week or more! Winds are going to spike temperatures and humidity levels this weekend before more seasonal weather shuffles back in for most of next week thanks to a pair of cold fronts and potential rain chances throughout the week next week.
Game of the Week - Mt Vernon North Posey

Another round of rainfall put a damper on our Thursday, especially for those of us along the Ohio. A slow-moving line of showers and thunderstorms generated heavy rainfall and strong winds at times gusting as high as 50 mph. Fortunately, the worst of that storm was relatively short-lived and the remainder of the evening should be a primarily dry one. After seeing temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s for many of us earlier this afternoon, the mercury will sit closer to 70° around 7PM before tumbling to 65° around 10 o'clock. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the Tri-State early Friday morning. While the latest model data does suggest that some of us may see some scattered rainfall again early tomorrow morning, the last day of the work week looks as though it will be quite pleasant.
