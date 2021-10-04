CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rolling Stones launch previously unreleased song Troubles A’ Comin

By Fraser Lewry
loudersound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rolling Stones have released a cover of the Chi-Lites song Troubles A' Comin. Troubles A' Comin originally appeared on the Chi-Lites' second album, 1970's I Like Your Lovin' (Do You Like Mine?) and also on their second, the following year's (For God's Sake) Give More Power to the People.

