The Indian Lake Cross Country teams competed Saturday night at Dublin Jerome Celtic Clash Invitational. The girls' varsity raced at 9:15 p.m. and boys at 9:45 p.m. on the campus of Dublin Jerome High School. The course was lit with rope lighting and portable night lights. Runners started out quickly across a grass field, raced through the woods, around the campus, and circled back into the wood before exiting on the track for the final 350 meters to the finish line.

DUBLIN, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO