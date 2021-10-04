’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Tension Builds (RECAP)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the latest 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode, "Facing Fears." Read at your own risk!. When 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way first introduced Kenneth "Kenny" Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, I joined many other fans in waiting for either shoe to drop. TLC's reality franchise is known for its overtly messy couples, and yet 90 Day's first gay couple has so far seemed wildly different from other stars. Now, after Season 3's fifth episode, I think it's high time for TLC and the series' producers to prioritize seeking out more couples like Kenny and Armando.
