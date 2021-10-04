Alexander’s Shoulder Injury Leaves Huge Void in Secondary

The three-game winning streak for the Green Bay Packers is being tempered by a rash of injuries to key players. Namely, Jaire Alexander, the Packers’ all-pro cornerback, is the latest starter to get injured. Alexander left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury that Coach Matt LaFleur says the team will have more information on Wednesday. Injured late in the third quarter attempting to tackle Pittsburg Steeler running back Najee Harris, Alexander took a blow to his right shoulder went to the locker room, and never returned. The Packers are already missing linebacker Za’Darius Smith who had back surgery last week and cornerback Kevin King who is in concussion protocol from the starting defensive lineup. The official NFL injury report from the Packers for Sunday’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals will come out later Wednesday.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO