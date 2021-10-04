CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Alexander’s Shoulder Injury Leaves Huge Void in Secondary

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 5 days ago

All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander was carted to the locker room following a shoulder injury sustained late in the third quarter.

Post-Crescent

What we know and don't know about Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander's injury

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo tweeted Sunday that it's believed Green Bay Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander suffered an AC joint injury, with more evaluation still to come. The Packers did not provide information on Alexander's condition after the team's 27-17 win over the Steelers on Sunday. Alexander was hurt...
NFL
wktysports.com

Packers still seeking opinions regarding Alexander’s injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers continue to consult with specialists on 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander’s injured shoulder in hopes of avoiding season-ending surgery. Coverage for Packers-Bengals on WKTY begins at 10 a.m. Sunday with two hours of pregame. Kickoff at noon, followed by another...
NFL
PackerCentral

LaFleur Provides Update on Alexander’s Injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. – All-Pro Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander’s status is in doubt with a shoulder injury, coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “We’re still getting all the opinions,” LaFleur said, adding that he’d have more information on Wednesday. Asked if it was a potentially season-ending injury, LaFleur said “everything is getting looked at right now.”
NFL
#American Football#Secondary
Digital Courier

Concerned Packers send Jaire Alexander to get additional opinions in wake of shoulder injury

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are hoping for the best and bracing for the worst with All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury. Alexander left Sunday’s 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter after going low to take down Steelers running back Najee Harris on a crucial fourth-down stop. Alexander injured his right shoulder in the collision and was taken to the locker room for X-rays and tests, and further testing Monday left head coach Matt LaFleur discussing next steps with team orthopedist Dr. Pat McKenzie and head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel.
NFL
chatsports.com

Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander could miss significant time with shoulder injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers don't just have injury issues, they have injury issues to several of their most important players with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander the latest who is in danger of missing significant time. The 2018 first-round pick left Sunday's 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers...
NFL
wsau.com

Alexander’s Injury Status Still Unknown

GREEN BAY, WI (WSAU) — The Green Bay Packers still don’t know the extent of the injury to cornerback Jaire Alexander. Alexander left the game Sunday with a shoulder injury after making a tackle. Matt LaFleur said on Monday that “everything is getting looked at”. He also said the team...
NFL
PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

