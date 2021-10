OL Reign kept their winning ways and strengthened their hold on second place in the standings with a dominant 3-0 victory over Orlando Pride on Sunday. OL Reign’s onslaught began immediately as forward Bethany Balcer maintained her lead in the NWSL Golden Boot race, claiming the first goal. Eugénie Le Sommer added two more in the first half as part of a team performance that declared, in case anyone forgot coming out of the FIFA international break, OL Reign are very much a team that can hurt you.

12 DAYS AGO