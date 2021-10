[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 6, “On the Inside.”]. “On the Inside” arrived about a month too early. Had it aired in late October, this horror-infused installment of The Walking Dead would be the perfect Halloween watch. As it is, it’s still an extremely intense tale of survival for fan-favorite and at-last-returned Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Virgil (Kevin Carroll), who find themselves very much not alone in a seemingly abandoned house. Some viewers might find the big reveal of who’s hunting them more silly than scary, but there’s no denying that the soundless scenes meant to convey Connie’s view of the world are utterly frightening. Meanwhile, Daryl (Norman Reedus) makes new enemies as he adjusts to life as a Reaper.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO