Cook (ankle) rushed nine times for 34 yards and secured two of six targets for 10 yards in the Vikings' 14-7 loss to the Browns on Sunday. Cook was able to avoid a second straight absence, but he wasn't able to deliver much for fantasy managers in his return while sharing plenty of snaps with backup Alexander Mattison. The Vikings did try to get Cook involved a fair amount in the passing game, but the 26-year-old and Kirk Cousins had trouble connecting more often than not. Cook may not have been at full health Sunday, so perhaps another week will help him generate much better output in a favorable Week 5 matchup against the Lions.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO