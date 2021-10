IQOO Z5 is now official in the Indian market, and it is the successor to iQOO Z3, which launched in June this year with Snapdragon 768G for under 20,000 rupees. Speaking of the upgrades that the Z5 brings, you get a significant boost in the performance and a new and refreshed design. Apart from these, there isn’t a huge change in the specs, whether we talk about the display or the cameras. Pricing-wise, the phone starts at ₹23,990, and this is excellent pricing for a phone with Snapdragon 778G chipset.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO