MALIBU, California – The defending NCAA runner-up Pepperdine women's tennis team, fresh off its first fall tournament, heads to Charleston, South Carolina for the ITA All-American Championships from October 4-10. Pepperdine will send five players to the east coast: Victoria Flores, Janice Tjen, Lisa Zaar, Taisya Pachkaleva and Shiori Fukuda. Zaar, Fukuda and Pachkaleva will compete in the singles qualifying round on October 4-5, while Flores and Tjen begin play in the singles main draw on Wednesday, October 6. The doubles pairs of Fukuda/Pachkaleva and Tjen/Flores start with main draw play on Wednesday, October 6 as well. The main draw runs from October 6-10.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO