Dollar falls broadly on return of risk sentiment

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe greenback cuts its recent winning streak despite upbeat U.S. data and ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Friday as falling U.S. Treasury yields and rebound in U.S. stocks boosted risk appetite, causing investors to book profits on recent long usd positions. U.S. benchmark 10-year retreated to 1.462% after hitting a 2-year high of 1.567% on Tuesday and the Dow closed up 1.43% or 482 points at 34,326.

