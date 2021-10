The RSI value has entered into the overbought zone. The SHIB/BTC pair was trading at 0.000000000439 BTC with a gain of 29.3%. As mentioned in my previous article on SHIBA, the token price showed an incredible rally in its chart and gave almost 400% return in just a week. However, yesterday, the price was rejected from the ATH of $0.000035 mark and displayed a long higher price rejection red candle. Anyhow, the token price is still holding above the $0.0000206 support, and this whole picture indicates the formation of a Cup and Handle pattern.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO